Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls likely to face an uphill task towards $1875 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) continues its advance and sits at weekly tops near $1870, cheering the progress on a $900 billion covid relief aid package. Congressional negotiators are “closing in on” the stimulus package, having discussed the contents of the package while setting aside the key issues of contention.
Further, the upbeat market mood amid hopes for a Brexit deal and dovish Fed weighs on the safe-haven US dollar, underpinning the sentiment around gold ahead of the key US employment data.
How is gold positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair needs to scale above the critical resistance at $1867.62 for the additional upside. That level is the one-week high reached earlier in the session.
The next significant resistance awaits at $1870, the intersection of the Pivot Point one-week R1 and Bollinger Band one-week Upper.
The buyers will then challenge the $1873 barrier, which is the SMA50 one-day, on its way to the previous week high of $1875.
A sharp rally towards the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month at $1889 cannot be ruled if the bulls find acceptance above the previous week highs.
Alternatively, the bull will continue to find strong support at $1856, the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and SMA10 four-hour.
A minor cushion at $1853 could slowdown the declines. That level is the meeting point of the SMA50 one-hour and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.
Meanwhile, the level to beat for the XAU bears is the confluence of the SMA5 one-day and the previous day low at $1845.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.