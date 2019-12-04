Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls giving up near $1480/0z?

Gold is hovering near three weeks highs.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1485 resistance.

Gold daily chart

Gold started December with a sharp bounce to the 1480 resistance. The market is also battling with the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which are located just above the resistance.

Gold four-hour chart

The metal is consolidating Tuesday’s gains near the 1480 resistance and the 200 SMA. If buyers overcome the 1485 resistance, XAU/USD could grind up towards 1493 and 1520 if the market gathers enough momentum. Support is seen at the 1472 and 1465 level.

Additional key levels