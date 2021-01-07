Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls earmark $1,975 bullish level

- Gold prices could be due for a bullish retest of resistance.
- XAU/USD has met a significant Fibonacci retracement level on the daily chart that is expected to hold.
The monthly chart shows that the correction of the bullish trend met a 50% mean reversion before recovering into what would be expected to to be the start of a fresh bullish impulse that should exceed the record highs at some stage later this year.
Monthly chart
A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of this current bullish leg's highs meets prior structure and would be expected to support the pullback from resistance.
Weekly chart
Meanwhile, the weekly chart's price rejection from a secondary resistance is leaving a wick that would be expected to be filled on the lower time frames.
Daily chart
Consequently, the daily chart's bearish correction of the overextended W-formation's impulse has stalled at a 61.8% Fibo.
This leaves a bullish bias towards a -0.272% Fibonacci of the correction's tops to current lows as a target.
Meanwhile, the price will very much depend on the US dollar's trajectory.
From a monthly perspective, the greenback is testing a demand area and the path of least resistance could well be to the upside at this juncture.
Therefore, the near term prospects for gold are limited to the upside while the US dollar corrects a significant portion of the monthly trend.
DXY monthly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to its bullish stance despite retreating from recent tops
The Australian dollar eased against the greenback but held near the critical 0.7812 resistance, April 2018 monthly high. Bulls ready to try again.
XAU/USD under pressure, holding above $1900
Gold is falling on Thursday for the second day in a row as the US dollar continues to recover. The yellow metal managed to remain above weekly lows and the $1900 zone but is under pressure.
USD/JPY nearing 104.00 on soaring yields
US Treasury yields kept advancing on Thursday, pushing USD/JPY to 103.95. Wall Street’s positive performance provided additional support.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has now hit $40,000 for the first time ever reaching a market capitalization of $742 billion while the entire market capitalization of the cryptocurrency industry hit $1,071,751,000,000.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.