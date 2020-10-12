Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls await a clear break of $1,939– Confluence Detector

Although US stimulus deadlock is still far from breaking, gold prices stay above $1,900, currently down 0.07% to $1,929, while heading into the European open on Monday.
With the US Treasuries off from trading, due to the Columbus Day holiday, commodities couldn’t react to the weekend challenges to American President Donald Trump’s coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package. Although the Republican leaders’ readiness to offer $1.8 trillion propelled markets on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection suggests no more money is going to flow through the Congress before the US presidential election.
Even so, the risk-on sentiment gains mildly optimism from Asia as the Chinese central bank reused FX trading routes to ease the strong domestic currency. Also favoring the market mood could be Australia’s easing of travel restrictions.
On the contrary, Brexit and COVID-19 woes in Europe raise bars for the risk-takers, which in turn challenge the gold prices’ further upside.
Key levels to watch
The previous highs on the hourly (H1), four-hour (4H) and 1-day (D1) chart highlight $1,931 as the immediate upside barrier holding the keys for the metal’s run-up towards $1,939 resistance including 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the monthly move.
It’s worth mentioning that the 50-day SMA on the daily chart, around $1,940, adds to the upside barriers for the yellow metal bulls ahead of propelling gold buyers towards the mid-September tops near $1,973.
Meanwhile, the previous low on the 4H and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of D1 near $1,922 can entertain sellers if the adjacent rest-point close to $1,928 breaks, comprising the middle Bollinger and SMA 50 on the 15-minutes chart.
In a case where the bears dominate past-$1,922, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of weekly moves and SMA 10 on 4H will challenge the further downside around $1,918 and $1,916.50.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD is under pressure in a slow start to the week. The greenback finds support in a not so positive mood, amid no progress in a US stimulus fiscal package. A holiday in the US keeps volumes limited.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound
GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3000 amid fresh US dollar rebound. UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal ahead of the October 15 deadline. Eyes on BOE’s Bailey as London braces for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread.
Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown
Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart. 50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.
Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.