Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces-off weekly lows near $1855 amid sell-off in Treasury yields

- Gold off lows, remains heavy as US dollar gains on risk-aversion.
- Rising covid cases and new shutdowns globally weigh on market mood.
- Vaccine optimism ignored as focus remains on covid updates.
Gold’s (XAU/USD) attempts a bounce from weekly lows near $1855, as the bulls recapture the $1860 mark despite the risk-aversion fuelled by the relentless rise in the coronavirus cases on both sides of the Atlantic.
Markets appear to take profits on their short positions after the price once again held onto the critical $1850 support. Further, the yieldless gold derives support from the sell-off in the US Treasury yields amid a lack of demand for riskier assets.
However, gold’s recovery attempts seem shallow, as the haven demand for the US dollar remains in vogue amid the reignition of the global economic concerns. Spiking virus cases and fresh lockdowns announced in the US, Australia and Europe threaten the prospects of an economic recovery, which weigh on the vaccine enthusiasm.
After Pfizer and Moderna, AstraZeneca announced promising results from its covid vaccine trial, adding that the final results from the phase 3 trial is expected in weeks.
Attention now turns towards the US Philly Fed Manufacturing and weekly Jobless Claims data for fresh hints on the economy. The latest covid stats from the US will be also closely eyed.
Gold Technical levels
Immediate resistance awaits at the $1874 daily high, above which the bulls will gear up for a test of the critical $1891 barrier. To the downside, October low at $1860 could be retested, below which is the next cushion is aligned at $1850/49, the September month low and November 9 low.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1864.20
|Today Daily Change
|-7.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1870.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1892.63
|Daily SMA50
|1902.79
|Daily SMA100
|1907.86
|Daily SMA200
|1790.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1884.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1863.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1871.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1876.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1861.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1851.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1840.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1882.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1894.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1903.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.32 amid Brexit jitters
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 as investors await Brexit developments around the EU leaders' videoconference. Upbeat coronavirus vaccine developments have yet to move markets.
XAU/USD bounces-off weekly lows near $1855 amid sell-off in Treasury yields
Gold off lows, remains heavy as US dollar gains on risk-aversion. Rising covid cases and new shutdowns globally weigh on market mood. Vaccine optimism ignored as focus remains on covid updates.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI: Looks south as technical setup turns in favor of bears
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has tumbled alongside stocks in the European session, as the appetite for the riskier assets is almost killed amid surging coronavirus cases globally, which once again puts the economic recovery at stake.