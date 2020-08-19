Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off weekly low towards $1,950

- Gold prices consolidate the heaviest losses since August 11.
- US-Iran story offers the latest reason for bullion’s pullback.
- Virus woes, US-China tussle and uncertainty over the American stimulus stay on board.
- Markets remain pressured as US dollar keeps Wednesday’s recovery, S&P 500 Futures stay depressed.
Gold prices pick-up bids from the lowest in a week to $1,937 by the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion dropped heavily the previous day as traders cheered the US dollar’s recovery from the multi-week low. While retracement is the best answer for the precious metal’s latest pullback, some at the floor argue over US President Trump’s comments on Iran as the additional catalyst.
Will US-Iran saga be the “Trump” card for the fresh rally?
Following US President Donald Trump’s readiness to restore nearly all United Nations (UN) sanctions on Iran, American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo crossed wires suggesting readiness to hold Russia and China accountable if they try to stop the punitive measures on Tehran. It should be noted that the US attempt to extend arms embargo over Iran failed earlier after Russia and China voted against the matter leaving Washington and the Dominican Republic to be the only yes votes. Although nothing has crossed wires from the Arab nation, on this matter, off-late, the old US-Iran story is entertaining traders amid a light calendar.
Other than the geopolitical fears, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and the US-China tension also offers background music to gold buyers. Furthermore, downbeat equities and greenback bulls’ pause offer additional reasons for the bullion’s latest risk. With the recent verbal attack on Iran, Beijing gains extra reason to denigrate the Trump administration, which in turn could worsen the already sour relations between the world’s two biggest economies. Elsewhere, recently receding numbers from the US, Australia and some parts of Asia aren’t a signal to the receding strength of the pandemic as global count cross 22 million on Tuesday.
Additionally, uncertainty over the American COVID-19 stimulus also weighs on the market sentiment and helps the safe-haven combat the US dollar’s bounce from 27 months.
Amid all these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures seesaws around 3,370 after the Wall Street benchmark marked 0.44% losses by the end of Wednesday.
Considering the lack of major data/events up for publishing, traders may keep eyes on the macro for fresh impetus. If the risk-off mood gains momentum without seeing any further greenback strength, the yellow metal can continue its latest recoveries.
Technical analysis
Unless declining below 50-day EMA level of $1,880, gold buyers are less likely to aim for the run-up beyond the $2,000 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1938.26
|Today Daily Change
|-64.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.21%
|Today daily open
|2002.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1967.02
|Daily SMA50
|1851.18
|Daily SMA100
|1775.97
|Daily SMA200
|1659.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2015.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1976.1
|Previous Weekly High
|2049.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1863.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2000.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1991.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1980.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1958.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1940.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2020.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2037.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2059.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.