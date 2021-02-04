Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816.
  • Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery.
  • RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.

Gold (XAU/USD) bears have taken a breather in early European trading, prompting a rebound towards the critical bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1831.

Acceptance above the latter could accelerate the recovery towards the next resistance at the 50-HMA of $1836.

Powerful resistance around $1848 could likely keep the further recovery elusive. That level is the confluence of the 100 and 200-HMAs.

To the downside, a breach of the four-day-old falling trendline support at $1816 could trigger a steep drop towards the January 18 low of $1803.

Further down, the November 30 high of $1790 could come to the rescue of the XAU bulls.

The relative strength index (RSI) has bounced-off from the oversold territory but remains below the 50 level, keeping the sellers hopeful.

Gold Price Chart: Hourly

Gold Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1825.48
Today Daily Change -7.52
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1833
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1850.78
Daily SMA50 1857.93
Daily SMA100 1874.71
Daily SMA200 1853.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1845.02
Previous Daily Low 1829.68
Previous Weekly High 1875.7
Previous Weekly Low 1831.36
Previous Monthly High 1959.42
Previous Monthly Low 1802.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1835.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1839.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 1826.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 1820.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 1811.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 1842.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 1851.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 1857.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD heads towards 1.2000 as US dollar rebounds with yields

EUR/USD heads towards 1.2000 as US dollar rebounds with yields

EUR/USD heads towards 1.20 as the US dollar rebounds with Treasury yields. Recent US data signals strengthening economic recovery and drives Treasury yields higher. European vaccine worries also undermine the sentiment around the euro. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD in two-week lows around 1.3600 ahead of BOE

GBP/USD in two-week lows around 1.3600 ahead of BOE

GBP/USD stands on a slippery ground near 1.3600 while heading into the London open. The cable drops to two-week lows as traders brace for BOE’s Super Thursday. The US dollar’s latest uptick amid cautious mood also adds to the weight on the spot.

GBP/USD News

Gold closes in on $1,800, two-week lows

Gold closes in on $1,800, two-week lows

Gold looks to test $1800, extending losses for the third straight session. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA. January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.

Gold news

Uniswap is on the verge of an 18% upswing to new all-time highs

Uniswap is on the verge of an 18% upswing to new all-time highs

Uniswap price is breaking out of a bullish consolidation pattern, hinting at new all-time highs. UNI bulls ignore the bearish indications provided by on-chain metrics. FOMO seems to kick in as the token hints at an 18% surge despite the 320% year-to-date gains.

Read more

US Dollar Index takes out 11-month bearish trendline

US Dollar Index takes out 11-month bearish trendline

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has pierced the trendline falling from March 2020 highs, validating the reversal higher signaled by the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakout confirmed on Feb. 1. 

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures