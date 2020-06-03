Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains $1,700, still near one-month low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices remain on the recovery mode from $1,689.46, still near the lowest since May 07.
  • Global markets cheer broad optimism surrounding the economic recovery, upbeat data and improving geopolitical conditions in the US.
  • US President Donald Trump’s favor to the coronavirus vaccine developers, hopes of further stimulus add to the market’s optimism.
  • ECB, US Jobless Claims will be the key for immediate trade direction.

Gold prices retrace from the lowest in four-week to $1,700 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. Even so, the yellow metal stays pressured amid broadly positive trading sentiment.

While US President Donald Trump’s softening of the earlier threat to use the military to tame the riots offered an initial boost to the risks, news of European economies preparing to open the tourism sector offered additional strength to the optimism.

Further to brighten the mood, hints that the European Central Bank (ECB) is up for adding more stimulus to its kitty and Germany is out with another aid program helped please the bullion bears. Additionally, upbeat US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and ADP Employment Change, together with US President Trump’s government funding offer to the five coronaviruses (COVID-19) vaccine developers, boosted the market’s positivity on Wednesday.

Amid all these catalysts, Wall Street flashed one more positive day whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also gained over six basis points (bps) to 0.75% at the end of Wednesday’s trading session.

Moving on, a lack of major catalysts on the calendar might keep today’s Asian session a dull affair. Also likely to negatively affect the market’s performance is the presence of ECB and US Jobless Claims during the rest of the day. While the ECB is widely anticipated to add EUR500 billion to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), US Jobless Claims might shrink further to 1800K from 2123K prior.

Technical analysis

Although a 50-day SMA level of $1,696 probes the precious metal’s sustained break below a six-week-old support line, at $1,701 now, the commodity traders may remain cautious ahead of today’s key events.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1698.97
Today Daily Change -28.71
Today Daily Change % -1.66%
Today daily open 1727.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.31
Daily SMA50 1693.04
Daily SMA100 1637.99
Daily SMA200 1567.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1745.12
Previous Daily Low 1721.71
Previous Weekly High 1737.78
Previous Weekly Low 1693.78
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1730.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1736.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 1717.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1708.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 1694.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 1741.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1754.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 1764.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles near 1.1250 as appetite for riskier assets prevails

EUR/USD settles near 1.1250 as appetite for riskier assets prevails

The EUR/USD pair has advanced for a seventh consecutive day, reaching levels last seen in March, as upbeat US data only boosted the risk-on dominant mood.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD retreats after flirting with the critical 0.7000 level

AUD/USD retreats after flirting with the critical 0.7000 level

Aussie bulls are still willing to add on dips, but caution appears as the pair approaches the 0.7000 mark. Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance coming next.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700

XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700

XAU/USD has lost more than $20 on Wednesday and is set to depreciate beyond 2,5% over the last two days. Hopes that global economic recovery will accelerate in the second half of the year and a string of upbeat US economic indicators, have hurt bullion bets, driving XAU/USD to one-week lows at $1,695.

Gold News

Cryptocurrency Market News: A small bounce back has been noted today

Cryptocurrency Market News: A small bounce back has been noted today

Bitcoin has pushed 0.82% higher on the session after the epic price drop on Tuesday. It's not much to write home about at this stage and its certainly not much of the 6.73% fall from the prior session.

Read more

WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks

WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks

Crude oil prices capitalized on the upbeat market mood and rose sharply during the first half of the day on Wednesday. After touching its highest level since early March at $38.15, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a sharp U-turn and slumped below $36.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures