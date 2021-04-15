Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears looking for a discount

- Bulls have rallied into a supply zone on the daily chart.
- Gold is on the verge of a significant correction at this juncture.
The price of gold has been on full throttle to the upside but has run into a wall of resistance and the focus is now on a sizeable downside correction.
Daily chart
The daily support is a compelling target that can be monitored from a vantage point on the lower time frames, such as the hourly.
Hourly chart
The price is already in decline and could be expected to meet at least a 38.2% Fibo or a 50% mean reversion that has a confluence with the prior highs looking left.
At that juncture, a continuation to the upside can be expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates
EUR/USD has bounced off its lows but remains below 1.20 after US retail sales smashed estimates with a 9.8% leap. Moreover, jobless claims tumbled to 576,000. Markets are digesting the big bulk of data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of Brexit meeting
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Ripple aims for significant rebound toward $2
XRP price has had an impressive 240% rally since April 3, hitting a three-year high of $1.96 and moving closer to ranking third again in terms of market capitalization, only $6 billion behind BNB at the moment.
XAU/USD jumps above $1,760 amid slumping US T-bond yields
Gold extended its daily rally beyond $1,760 on Thursday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 4% on the day. US Dollar Index falls into the negative territory below 91.60.
Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.