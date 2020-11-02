Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears hopeful below $1891 amid US election caution – Confluence Detector

The fate of gold (XAU/USD) hinges on the much-awaited outcome of the US Presidential election, which will determine the extent of the fiscal stimulus aid, as the country battles an intensifying second wave of the coronavirus.

A sweeping Blue-wave victory could likely be the best bet for the gold buyers. However. a contested outcome would reinforce the bearish momentum in the yellow metal. Therefore, a sense of caution will likely prevail in the markets in the lead up to the US election, underpinning the safe-haven dollar while keeping the upside attempts limited in gold. How is gold positioned technically?

Gold: Key resistances and supports

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the yellow metal could face an immediate hurdle at $1888 on its road to recovery, which is the confluence of the SMA100 one-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.

Subsequently, recapturing the powerful barrier at $ 1891 is critical for the recovery to gain traction. At the level, the SMA100 one-day, previous day high and pivot point one-day R1 intersect.

The next upside target awaits at $1900, the convergence of SMA200 four-hour and Bollinger Band one-day Middle. Meanwhile, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month at $1906 is the level to beat for the XAU bulls.

Alternatively, acceptance below the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and one-day at $1880 is needed to unleashing additional downside in the spot.

Sellers will then target $1877 support, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month lies. A failure to resist above the last could trigger a fresh drop towards the strong cushion at $1861, the previous week and month low.

