Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish trend intensifies – OCBC

Gold (XAU/USD) slumped last week, hurt by the rising Treasury yield environment. Howie Lee, an Economist at OCBC Bank, expects the demand for the yellow metal to continue waning.
Key quotes
“The rising Treasury yield, propelled by robust economic data and an appetite for taking on risk, has sent the demand for gold falling continuously.”
“Gold ETF holdings have now fallen three months in the last four and this trend is set to continue if yields continue inching higher.”
“We turn bearish gold in the short-term and neutral gold in the medium to long-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
