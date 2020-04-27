Gold Price Analysis: Under pressure in Asia after Friday's Doji

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold created a Doji candle on Friday, neutralizing the immediate bullish setup. 
  • A break under $1,710 would confirm a short-term bearish reversal. 

Gold is trading near $1,722 per ounce, representing a 0.30% drop on the day, having hit a high of $1,729 during the early Asian trading hours. 

The metal is flashing red, having carved out a Doji candle on Friday, a sign of indecision in the market place. 

A bearish Doji reversal would be confirmed if the yellow metal closes Monday under Friday's low of $1,710. That would also confirm a head-and-shoulders breakdown on the hourly chart. 

A bearish close, if confirmed, would open the doors for a drop to $1,658 - the low of the long-tailed candle created on April 21.

Alternatively, a close above Friday's high of $1,736 would imply a continuation of the rally from the low of $1,658 and will likely allow a sustained move above $1,750. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below $1,710

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1722.42
Today Daily Change -6.22
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1728.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1669.97
Daily SMA50 1627.82
Daily SMA100 1581.03
Daily SMA200 1533.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1736.52
Previous Daily Low 1710.68
Previous Weekly High 1739
Previous Weekly Low 1661.18
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1720.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1726.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 1714.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 1699.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 1688.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 1739.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1751.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 1765.72

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

