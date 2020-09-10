Gold Price Analysis: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Gold is trading 0.60% higher and the dollar index is 0.20% down on the day. 
  • The key resistance still remains intact at USD 1992.48 per troy ounce.

Gold 4-hour chart

As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood. Only just recently (5.30 pm BST) have the price of stock indices moved lower but gold remains steady. 

Looking at the chart, the price has broken a trendline to the upside. This is not the strongest trendline as it only had two touches but if the price can close above the area it may be a good sign for the bulls. The key level on the chart is the orange line at the previous wave high of USD 1992.48. If the bulls manage to break the level then the previous all-time high might be the target.

The indicators are getting lightly ahead of themselves. The Relative Strength Index is nearly at the overbought zone. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines look like they are crossing over to the upside too. This has happened as there has been a period of sideways action and the indicators work on averages and tend to overreact.

This is still an uptrend on the higher timeframes and it looks like the trend could continue. We still need further confirmation and the price needs to take out the two previous wave highs for a start. It would not be a suprise if the price was to stall again until the FOMC meeting on 16th September. 

Gold Technical Analysis

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1958
Today Daily Change 11.47
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 1946.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1948.01
Daily SMA50 1912.93
Daily SMA100 1819.8
Daily SMA200 1697.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1950.9
Previous Daily Low 1920.16
Previous Weekly High 1992.42
Previous Weekly Low 1916.42
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1939.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1931.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 1927.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1908.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 1896.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 1958.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1969.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 1988.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

