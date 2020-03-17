Gold Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold showed some resilience below the 200-DMA and moves back above $1500 mark.

Any subsequent recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.

Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.

The fact that the commodity on Monday bounced from an important horizontal support near the $1450 region and has been showing some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA warrants some caution for bearish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias. However, a turnaround in the US equity markets seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bearish bets and led to a modest intraday bounce.

Hence, any subsequent recovery is more likely to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the $1516 resistance zone. That said, a convincing break through might prompt some short-covering move towards the $1545 strong hurdle.

On the flip side, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below the $1450 region before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move, possibly towards challenging the $1400 round-figure mark.

Gold daily chart

Technical levels to watch