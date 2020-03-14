Gold Price Analysis: Recapturing $1,548 critical to recovery after Trump declared an emergency

Gold prices have suffered a meltdown late in the week, as high volatility in markets triggered a rush to the US dollar, depleting demand out of the precious metal. After XAU/USD closed the week around $1,530, up from the lows, after President Donald Trump declared an emergency over the coronavirus crisis. What are the levels to watch?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the most significant line of resistance is $1,548, which is the convergence of the previous monthly low and the Bollinger Band one-day Lower.
Beforehand, XAU/USD faces resistance at around $1,533, which is the previous daily high, followed by $1,535, where the 100-day Simple Moving Average meets the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper.
Next, $1,540 is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day hits the chart.
Looking down, some support awaits at $1,527, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the Simple Moving Average 5-15m meet.
Critical support awaits at $1,521, where the Pivot Point one-month Support 1, the SMA 5-1h, the SMA 10-15m, and the BB 15min-Middle converge.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
EUR/USD trades below 1.11 as Trump declares national emergency
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. President Trump announces a national emergency. The Fed announced another surprise buying of bonds.
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.23 after massive fall
GBP/USD has extended its falls toward 1.23, nearly 2%, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.
Breaking: BOC delivers a surprise rate cut by 50bps, USD/CAD bounces
In a surprise move, the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced a cut to its benchmark interest rate by 50bps from 1.25% to 0.75%, making it the second rate cut this month, in an effort to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.
Oil: WTI rises on Friday, ends week 24% lower; Trump says US will buy oil
Crude oil prices rose on Friday, gaining around 2% something practically insignificant with the volatility seen during the week. The WTI barrel settled at $31.70, losing 24% from a week ago. After the close, WTI futures climbed toward $34.00 after US President Trump said it asked the Energy Department to buy crude oil for the strategic reserve.