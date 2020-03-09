Gold Price Analysis: Pullback from multi-year tops showed some resilience near $1660 level

- Gold witnessed some intraday profit-taking from levels just above $1700 mark.
- The downside remains cushioned amid the coronavirus-led selloff in equity markets.
Gold failed to capitalize on its early strength to fresh multi-year tops and witnessed some intraday profit-taking from levels just above the $1700 round-figure mark, dragging it below a short-term ascending trend-line.
A subsequent slide below 50-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci level of the $1563-$1703 move up might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders, paving the way for additional declines.
The commodity, however, showed some resilience below $1660 horizontal levels. This is closely followed by another confluence support around the $1650 region amid the coronavirus-led selloff across equities.
The latter coincides with 100-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a fall towards challenging the $1600 round-figure mark.
The corrective slide could get extended towards the $1575 intermediate support before the yellow metal eventually drops to the recent swing lows, around the $1563 region (touched on February 28).
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the $1700 round-figure mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid still bullish oscillators on the daily chart.
Gold 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1675.94
|Today Daily Change
|1.76
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1674.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1613.87
|Daily SMA50
|1580.15
|Daily SMA100
|1529.33
|Daily SMA200
|1491.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1692.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1642.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1692.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1575.58
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1673.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1661.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1646.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1619.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1596.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1696.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1746.91
