Gold Price Analysis: Limited gains below the $1730/oz level for XAU/USD

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD bounces and finds resistance near the 1730 level. 
  • The picture is mixed with more choppiness ahead below the 1730 level.
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
After bouncing from the 1690/1700 price zone XAU/USD is stalling below the 1730 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four chart. The picture is mixed as it seems the metal is challenging a tough resistance near the 1730 level. However, a break above the level would be necessary for more upside momentum towards the 1740 and 1750 levels. Support should emerge near the 1710 and 1700/1690 price levels. 
 
   

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1721.84
Today Daily Change 12.40
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 1709.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1716.24
Daily SMA50 1674.94
Daily SMA100 1631.03
Daily SMA200 1562.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1716.13
Previous Daily Low 1693.78
Previous Weekly High 1765.38
Previous Weekly Low 1717.34
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1702.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1707.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1696.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 1684.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 1674.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 1719.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 1728.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 1741.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

