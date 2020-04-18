Gold Price Analysis: Holding onto support at $1,682 is the key to recovery – Confluence Detector

After surging to $1,742 – the highest in seven years – gold prices suffered a downside correction and ended the post-Easter week close to where it started it. How is the precious metal positioned now?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD has robust support at $1,682, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the previous 4h-low, and the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower.

It is followed by $1,680, which is the previous daily low.

The initial upside target is $1,688, where the SMA 10-1h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the SMA 50-15m meet up.

The next target is $1,695, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and the BB 1h-Middle.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

