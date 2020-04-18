Gold Price Analysis: Holding onto support at $1,682 is the key to recovery – Confluence Detector

After surging to $1,742 – the highest in seven years – gold prices suffered a downside correction and ended the post-Easter week close to where it started it. How is the precious metal positioned now?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD has robust support at $1,682, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the previous 4h-low, and the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower.
It is followed by $1,680, which is the previous daily low.
The initial upside target is $1,688, where the SMA 10-1h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the SMA 50-15m meet up.
The next target is $1,695, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and the BB 1h-Middle.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements
Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis.
WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00
While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.
Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700
Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.