Gold Price Analysis: Here are all the key levels in gold ahead of the FOMC meeting

- Gold is having a good session moving 0.60% higher on Wednesday.
- The levels on the chart are the ones relevant to the FOMC meeting later.
Gold 1-hour chart
Today the market will get the latest from the US Federal Reserve. There is not expected to be any change in the main interest rate but at the Jackson Hole meeting (virtual) there were some policy changes. The Fed has now moved from a 2% inflation target to an average 2% target, this means they are willing to accept an overshoot. They are also targeting full employment and now traders and investors will be looking for more info surrounding these changes.
The technicals are looking positive at the moment with the market making higher highs and higher lows on the hourly chart. The very light pink lines are showing a converging wedge to the upside and the trendlines could provide some support or resistance. The main level in the chart is the red line at USD 1950.00 per troy ounce. The green line is the next resistance and this is at USD 1972.75 per once and beyond that the USD 2k psychological level is also close.
On the downside, there is a black trend line that could be retested after a recent break. The main low on the chart is the consolidation at the orange line at USD 1911.00 per ounce. On the higher timeframes, it has been tested a fair few times.
Remember that gold has been in an uptrend for some time. If the dollar weakens post FOMC it would be the perfect excuse for the yellow metal to rally again and for the trend to continue. If the greenback does strengthen then there could me more sideways pain to come.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1966.99
|Today Daily Change
|12.76
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|1954.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.52
|Daily SMA50
|1926.25
|Daily SMA100
|1828.95
|Daily SMA200
|1707.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1972.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1948.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1906.62
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1957.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1963.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1944.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1934.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1920.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1968.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1982.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1991.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.