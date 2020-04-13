Gold Price Analysis: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart

- Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.
- The number of coronavirus cases surges in China.
- Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback.
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures.
The yellow metal is trading at $1,682 per ounce, representing a 1% drop on the day, having faced rejection at $1,690 during the early Asian trading hours.
China reported 99 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest in recent weeks, according to The Economic Times. Further, the number of new cases rose to 108 on Sunday, taking the nationwide tally to 82,160, according to William Yang, East Asia correspondent for DW.
The surge in new cases seems to be weighing over the S&P 500 futures, which are currently down 1.7%.
Gold, a classic haven asset, could continue to ignore the risk-off in the US index futures, as the yellow metal's hourly chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index, which occurs when the indicator prints lower highs as opposed to higher highs.
The bearish divergence is widely considered an early sign of bearish reversal and would gain credence if the immediate horizontal support at $1,678 is breached. That would expose the 50-hour average, currently at $1,660.
On the higher side, a convincing move above $1,690 would revive the immediate bullish setup.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1683.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1684.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1587.32
|Daily SMA50
|1599.54
|Daily SMA100
|1556.37
|Daily SMA200
|1519.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1690.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1643.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1661.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1655.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1626.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1608.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1701.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1748.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY testing below the 108 level in thin trading conditions
It is a very thin market out there today with the Easter holidays, with most of the major markets out on holiday. USD/JPY is subsequently taking a dive and testing the 108 figure with a low of 107.99 made, falling from a high of 108.52.
AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday
With most markets off due to Easter Monday, including those from Australia, AUD/USD carries Friday’s dull trading to 0.6350 at the start of the week. Even so, the pair remains mildly positive amid the broad US dollar weakness.
Oil turns green as traders reassess historic OPEC+ output cut deal
Oil benchmarks on both sides of the Atlantic are gaining altitude, possibly in a delayed reaction to the decision by the world's top producers to agree to a historic output cut deal to help rebalance the market. The deal marks an end of the Saudi-Russia oil price war.
Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.
S&P 500 Futures drop above 1.0%, US Treasury yeilds remain mildly positive
A mixed play between the US stock futures and Treasury yields can be witnessed amid a lack of major activity during Monday’s Asian session. US virus updates, comments from Fed’s Kashkari seems to have weighed on the trading sentiment.