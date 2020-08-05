Gold Price Analysis: Bulls tiring, head and shoulders in play

The price of gold has galloped ahead in the $2,000's to a high of $2,055.71 on Wednesday in the US session.

However, a bearish pattern has emerged in the form of a bearish head and shoulders on the hourly time frame.

While gold had started to show signs of consolidation, continued weakness in the USD, a break below -1% in 10yr real rates and signaling that the Fed is weighing the abandoning of preemptive rate moves have combined to see the yellow metal break higher,

analysts at TD Securities argued.

But, we caution the yellow metal is still running hot relative to these observable drivers.

Hourly chart

In further explanation of their caution over chasing this ride higher, the analysts continued,