Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eye a correction, US PMIs will be key

- Gold price is meeting support and there is a focus on the upside ahead of key data.
- US PMIs are eyed for Friday as a potential catalyst.
Gold price is down on the day after falling from a high of $1,935 to a low of $1,912.82 with the market getting behind the US Dollar and US yields.
Gold prices fell to the lowest in three months on Thursday as investors fear that US interest rates will rise as the central bank looks to slow the US economy to lower inflation. Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the Senate Banking Panel and repeated that interest rates are likely to continue on an upward path and that no cuts to rates are coming anytime soon.
The US Dollar, as measured by the DXY index, is currently higher by 0.33% and has travelled between a low of 101.921 and 102.467 so far, The move higher is making gold more expensive for international buyers. Bond yields also moved up which is bearish for gold since it offers no interest. The US 10-year note rallied to a high of 3.808% from a low of 3.711% while the two-year note was last seen paying 4.789%, up 1.42%.
'' While the yellow metal has remained locked in a tight range over the last weeks, the lackluster price action is revealing some implicit weakness as the metal fails to rally despite a slumping USD,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. ''Given our gauge of CTA positioning continues to suggest extremely limited outflows, it is possible that discretionary traders are growing their net short position following the latest FOMC meeting, suggesting traders aren't sceptical about the Fed's hawkish communication.''
The Fed is data-dependent. This makes Friday's data a key event and perhaps we will see a deceleration in the price ahead of the data. Manufacturing will be what will be key as the PMI registered its first decline this year in May, while the services PMI continued to improve, posting its fifth consecutive gain last month.
Gold technical analysis
As per the prior day's analysis, Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye a breakout, whereby the wick on the daily chart was noted and was expected to be filled in the coming session as a catalyst for a selling programme into support in and around $1,913, we have seen a low of $1,912.82.
Gold prior analysis
There were prospects of a downside continuation on the weekly chart.
Gold daily charts, prior analysis
it was stated, ''From a daily perspective, we are moving into testing the lows while on the front side of the bearish trend. The wick on the chart could've filled in the coming session and this could be the catalyst for a selling programme into support in and around $1,913.''
Gold update
As illustrated, the weekly and daily chart analysis played out.
Gold price outlook
We might see a reversion at this point, into the M-formation's neckline.
On the other hand, should the bears sink in their teeth, the $1,880s will be vulnerable:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
