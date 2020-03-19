Gold Price Analysis: Below $1,500, inside weekly symmetrical triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices fail to hold onto recovery gains, stays inside the weekly triangle.
  • Sellers can aim for November 2019 low during the downside break.
  • 200-bar SMA, an eight-day-old falling trend line offer key resistance.

Gold prices remain on the back foot while declining to $1,484 amid Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the weekly symmetrical triangle restricts the bullion’s moves off-late.

Should the bullish MACD propel the quote to cross $1,477 immediate upside barrier, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and a short-term descending trend line, around $1,600 can question the buyers.

However, the yellow metal’s sustained run-up past-$1,600 enables the buyers to aim for $1,630 and $1,670 numbers to the north.

Alternatively, the sellers’ entry below the triangle’s support near $1,475 can quickly recall the weekly low surrounding $1,451 while November 2019 low close to $1,445 could lure the nears afterward.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1491.53
Today Daily Change 5.43
Today Daily Change % 0.37%
Today daily open 1486.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1610.59
Daily SMA50 1585.64
Daily SMA100 1535.85
Daily SMA200 1501.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1546.57
Previous Daily Low 1472.8
Previous Weekly High 1703.4
Previous Weekly Low 1504.72
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1500.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1518.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 1457.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 1428.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 1383.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1530.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 1575.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 1604.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stays below 0.5800 despite surprise upbeat Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD stays below 0.5800 despite surprise upbeat Aussie jobs report

Despite witnessing better than forecast February month Australian jobs report, AUD/USD remains on the back foot near 0.5770 during Thursday’s Asian session.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY peep briefly above 109.00, fresh three-week highs

USD/JPY peep briefly above 109.00, fresh three-week highs

The upside in the US dollar is gathering steam and boding well for USD/JPY despite the grim global economic outlook and risk aversion. Japan’s CPI data came in below expectations and BOJ minutes favors further easing, which adds to the gains in the spot. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Below $1,500, inside weekly symmetrical triangle

Gold: Below $1,500, inside weekly symmetrical triangle

Gold prices remain on the back foot while declining to $1,484 amid Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the weekly symmetrical triangle restricts the bullion’s moves off-late. 200-bar SMA, an eight-day-old falling trend line offer key resistance.

Gold News

WTI struggles to hold onto recovery gains, seesaws near $23.50

WTI struggles to hold onto recovery gains, seesaws near $23.50

WTI stays under pressure for the fourth consecutive day while taking rounds to $23.50 amid the Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the black gold reverses the pullback moves from 17-year lows marked during the late-US session the previous day.

Oil News

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures