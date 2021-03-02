Gold Price Analysis: Bears testing the commitments of the bulls

- Gold prices are carving out a lower low in contrast to corrective expectations.
- Bulls can target a daily bullish retracement, anticipating a bid from deep with demand ahead of $1,700.
Further to earlier analysis at the start of the week and in Monday's New York session, Gold prices have already started to make their intentions clear towards the $1,700 figure.
In Asia, the price has printed a fresh cycle low of $1,713.86 having just completed a 38.2% Fibonacci of the latest bearish hourly impulse.
Hourly chart
As can be seen, the price printed a low that meets the -61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the latest correction. However, a deeper target of $1,705 could be on the cards if the price is measured from the deeper 4-hourly correction.
Meanwhile, however, the daily bearish impulse is expected to stall at this juncture and a significant correction could be on the cards before the downside can continue as explained in the following analysis:
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls moving out, bears moving in eyeing $1,685
Prior analysis, weekly chart
The weekly chart offers a layer of strong support which would be expected to be tested properly only once there has been a significant test of prior support as follows:
Prior analysis, daily chart
As illustrated, the price is meeting support and a 50% mean reversion at this juncture has a perfect confluence of prior lows and resistance structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
