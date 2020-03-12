Gold Price Analysis: A test of $1,600/oz looks likely

- Prices of the yellow metal extend the downside on Thursday.
- Markets’ attention remains on the impact of the COVID-19.
Prices of the ounce troy of the yellow metal are now well into the defensive territory and threaten to challenge the key support at the $1,600 mark if the selling bias accelerates.
Gold weaker ahead of ECB, looks to coronavirus
Prices of the precious metal are down for the third consecutive session on Thursday amidst the continuation of the modest recovery in the greenback, which has so far motivated the US Dollar Index to regain the vicinity of the 97.00 level.
The sentiment around gold has been deteriorating in past sessions despite rising speculations that the Federal Reserve could reduce the FFTR by another 50 bps at the March 17-18 meeting. Further easing measures by the BoE, the RBA and the BoC appears to have made no impact on the metal, while concerns surrounding the coronavirus remain well on the rise.
In addition, US yields remain well depressed so far, with the 10-year reference once again falling below the 0.80% area ahead of the opening bell in Wal St along with futures of the S&P500 signalling a negative start of the day for equities.
Gold key levels
As of writing Gold is losing 0.54% at $1,625.58 and faces the next support at $1,608.25 (38.2% Fibo of the December-March rally) seconded by $1,617.09 (monthly low Mar.12) and finally $1,583.85 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a breakout of $1,689.30 (monthly high Feb.24) would expose $1,703.60 (2020 high Mar.9) and then $1,723.30 (monthly high December 2012).
Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces counter-coronavirus measures
The ECB has just announced its latest decision on monetary policy. Rates unchanged, but will let banks run lower capital ratios due to the coronavirus outbreak. EUR/USD surges past 1.1250. Lagarde speech coming up next.
GBP/USD at fresh 2020 lows sub-1.2700
GBP/USD has dropped to a fresh year low as the greenback keeps strengthening in a risk-averse environment. UK PM Johnson announced an emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Fear rules.
Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months
Bitcoin has crashed below $6,000 and trades just below $5,800 at the time of writing, a fall of roughly 20% on the day.
Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.