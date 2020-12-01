Gold Price Analysis: 50-HMA, immediate rising wedge probe XAU/USD bounce off $1,764

- Gold prices battle key resistance confluence around $1,785/86.
- Three-day-old falling trendline adds to the upside filters.
- Fresh selling will wait for a confirmation of the bearish chart pattern.
Gold picks up the bids near $1,785, up 0.50% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s European session. The yellow metal dropped to the five-month low the previous day, before bouncing off $1,764.60.
While oversold RSI conditions favored the bullion buyers to portray gradual recovery moves, the underlying bearish pattern, rising wedge, keeps sellers hopeful. Additionally, failures to cross 50-HMA and short-term resistance line are some extra points favoring the gold bears.
However, the south-run needs confirmation from the downside break of rising wedge’s support, at $1,780.70 now, before eyeing the latest multi-month low near $1,764. It should also be noted that May 2018 peak surrounding $1,765 adds strength to the support ahead of highlighting the April 218 high of $1,747.82.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,786 resistance confluence needs to cross a falling trend line from November 26, currently near $1,798 before confirming the further recoveries.
During the quote’s sustained run-up past-$1,798, the $1,800 round-figure holds the key to further north-run towards September’s low around $1,849.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1785.56
|Today Daily Change
|8.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51%
|Today daily open
|1776.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1864.09
|Daily SMA50
|1882.81
|Daily SMA100
|1910.03
|Daily SMA200
|1799.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790
|Previous Daily Low
|1764.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1774.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1774.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1780.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1764.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1751.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1789.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1802.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1814.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
