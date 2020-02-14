Gold Price Analysis: $1,585 is the level to beat for the bulls

Gold is trapped in a narrowing price range on the 4-hour chart.

A breakout would imply a continuation of the broader uptrend.

Gold's stalled rally could pick up the pace above $1,585. That level is currently housing the upper end of the 6.5-week long narrowing price range.

The metal has printed lower highs and higher lows since topping out at $1,611 in early January. That has taken the shape of a narrowing price range or contracting triangle

Acceptance above the upper end would imply a resumption of the uptrend from November lows near $1,455 and could yield a move above the recent high of $1,611.

On the other hand, a range breakdown could cause buyers to exit the market, yielding a deeper drop to $1,520-$1,500.

At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,576 per Oz.

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels