Gold pierces $1,400 mark to flash fresh 69-month high amid surge in safe-haven demand

- Fresh geopolitical tension concerning the US, Iran and Saudi Arabia adds into the prevailing Gold rally backed by fears of the global recession.
- The US Dollar (USD) weakness further strengthens the yellow metal to revisit September 2013 highs.
The recent bout of risk-off provides additional strength to the Gold price rally that touched a 69-month high of $1,411.35 before currently trading near $1404 ahead of Europe open on Friday.
While global recession fears and the US Federal Reserve’s dovish tilt were already pleasing the bullion buyers off-late, political uneasiness between the US and Iran coupled with likely tension emanating from the US-Saudi Arabia relations, offered extra run-up to the yellow metal.
Iran recently complained to the United Nations (UN) that the US has started flying unmanned aircraft in their airspaces, which in-turn might push them to retaliate. Afterward, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prohibited flying in an area over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. The news was also on the round that the US President Donald Trump abruptly pulled the call back to strike Iran.
Elsewhere, UN released a report claiming that it has proofs that can hold the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman liable for the murder of the US journalist Jamal Khashoggi increased fears of tense relations between the global super-powers.
It’s worth noting that the Gold touched record highs in Australian Dollar terms while call premiums topped since 2008.
Moving on, investors may seek fresh clues from global politics to determine near-term trade direction as the economic calendar is almost empty on the US side while has few Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) releases scheduled from the EU.
Technical Analysis
August 2013 high around $1,434 may offer an intermediate halt to the precious metal’s further advances towards April 2013 top of $1,488 and then to $1,500 round-figure.
Alternatively, March 2014 high of $1,392 and July 2016 top near $1,375 can please sellers during the pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Charting bullish pattern ahead of German and Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD seems to be charting a bullish reversal technical pattern ahead of key German and Eurozone data releases, which could influence the European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut expectations. A close above 1.1354 is needed to confirm the breakout.
GBP/USD benefits from USD weakness, positives from UK PM’s race
The Fed-led US Dollar (USD) weakness carries on geopolitics, favoring the Cable to remain stronger. Lack of economic data, except for few second-tier US statistics, holds the focus on political plays as main drivers.
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather amid escalating US-Iran conflict
Fresh bids emerged just ahead of the 107 handle, allowing the USD/JPY bears to take a breather heading into the European open. However, the risks remain to the downside amid US-Iran geopolitical woes-led risk-off and broad-based USD softness.
Gold pierces $1,400 mark to flash fresh 69-month high amid surge in safe-haven demand
The recent bout of risk-off provides additional strength to the Gold price rally that touched a 69-month high of $1,411.35 before retracing to near 1405 levels ahead of Europe open.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.