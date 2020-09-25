Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD

- Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows.
- The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.
- A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1865-70 region through the early European session.
The XAU/USD failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from two-month lows and witnessed a subdued/range-bounce price action on the last trading day of the week. Investors remain concerned that the second wave of coronavirus infections could threaten the economic recovery, which, in turn, continued benefitting the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency. A stronger greenback kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, reports indicated that Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus package boosted investors' confidence. The optimism, however, faded rather quickly and the same was evident from a turnaround in the equity markets, which tends to underpin the safe-haven gold. This, along with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, might further contribute to limit any deeper losses for the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for now.
From a technical perspective, gold on Thursday managed to rebound from the vicinity of the 100-day SMA support. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the mentioned support before positioning for an extension of this week's steep decline. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to end the week with heavy losses and record the lowest weekly close since July.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which along with the broader market risk sentiment might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1866.36
|Today Daily Change
|-1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1867.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1935.48
|Daily SMA50
|1941.54
|Daily SMA100
|1843.82
|Daily SMA200
|1722.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1877.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1848.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1866.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1859.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1836.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1823.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1892.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1908.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand
EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs.
Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.
Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.