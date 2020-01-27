Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls parked below 1588 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Bulls remain in control above the 1570 price level. 
  • Targets to the upside can be located near 1598 and 1610 price levels.
  • There is no evidence for a convincing top. 
 
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been regaining some ground above the $1560 per troy ounce. 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
The market is debating whether this latest bull-run on the four-hour chart is the continuation of the bull trend or a correction of the sharp drop seen at the start of January. A daily close above the 1588 level can lead to further gains towards the 1598 and 1610 price levels. On the flip side, if the bears break the 1576 level, the market can decline towards the 1570 and 1560 levels. 
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1581.48
Today Daily Change 9.74
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1571.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1550.6
Daily SMA50 1504.72
Daily SMA100 1498.73
Daily SMA200 1444.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1575.88
Previous Daily Low 1556.6
Previous Weekly High 1575.88
Previous Weekly Low 1546.4
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1568.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1563.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 1560.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1548.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 1540.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 1579.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1587.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1598.83

 

 

