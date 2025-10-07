TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold nears $4,000 as shutdown fears, interest rate cuts ignite rally

  • Gold surges due to prolonged US government shutdown and dovish Fed outlook boosting safe haven appeal.
  • Fed officials stay cautious — Miran sees slower growth, while Kashkari warns tariff inflation risks remain unclear.
  • Goldman Sachs lifts 2026 Gold target to $4,900, citing strong ETF inflows and continued PBoC reserve accumulation.
Gold nears $4,000 as shutdown fears, interest rate cuts ignite rally
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Gold price rallied during the North American session and reached a record high of $3,991, before settling closer to $3,982 for a 0.60% gain. Uncertainty about the US government shutdown and expectations of lower interest rates the Federal Reserve (Fed) keep the yellow metal bid.

Bullion hits fresh record highs on US fiscal gridlock, geopolitical uncertainty and central bank demand

The New York Fed revealed the Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) showed that inflation expectations ticked higher, while the labor market continued to deteriorate.

Aside from this, Fed officials crossed the wires. The Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari was moderately hawkish, saying that it is too soon to know if inflation will be sticky from tariffs. Earlier, Fed Governor Stephen Miran noted that growth in the first half of this year was slower than expected and that policy should be forward looking, given the lags of policy impact.

Alongside the reasons mentioned above, Bullion is also underpinned by the Russia-Ukraine war and political uncertainty in France and Japan.

Goldman Sachs revised their 2026 forecast for Gold prices from $4,300 to $4,900, citing strong flows into Gold ETFs and central bank demand. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) added Bullion to its reserves in September for the eleventh straight month.

Daily digest market movers: Gold edges up as US yields tumble

  • Bullion prices rise in tandem with the US Dollar as the DXY, which tracks the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, gains 0.46% to 98.57.
  • US Treasury yields retreat as the 10-year Treasury note is down three basis points at 4.125%. US real yields — which correlate inversely to Gold prices —, are also down nearly three-and-a-half bps at 1.785%.
  • The Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari revealed that data is showing some stagflation signals and that he is bullish on labor. He’s not convinced that a few rate cuts will translate to lower mortgage rates, but if they do drastically, he would expect the economy would a burst of high inflation.
  • The New York Fed SCE showed that the median inflation expectations for one year increased from 3.2% to 3.4% and for a five-year period from 2.9% to 3%. For a three-year horizon, it remained steady at 3%.
  • The same survey revealed that earnings growth expectations fell by 0.1% to 2.4%.
  • Money markets indicate that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at the upcoming October 29 meeting. The odds stand at 94%, according to the Prime Market Terminal interest rate probability tool.

Technical outlook: Gold price surges as bulls target $4,000

Gold price has extended its uptrend and seems poised to test the $4,000 mark in the near term. So far, the record high is $3,991. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in overbought territory, but its slope remains tilted to the upside.

XAU/USD's next key resistance would be the all-time high of $3,991, followed by $4,000. On the flip side, Gold's first support would be $3,900, followed by the $3,850 level, ahead of the October 2 low of $3,819 and the $3,800 mark.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers