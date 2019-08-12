ABN AMRO's senior FX and precious metals strategist, Georgette Boele, notes that gold prices have gained 17% this year and argues that gold prices have risen too sharply in a short period and are likely to make a correction in the coming months.
Key quotes
"The net-long positions in the futures market are at an extreme territory and the total ETF positions are also substantial. If the newsflow becomes less supportive, a profit-taking wave could push gold prices easily towards USD 1,400 per ounce again. In addition, we think that the amount of monetary policy easing by the Fed and the ECB for this year is mostly priced in."
"So this will unlikely push gold prices to new highs. Moreover, we expect the US dollar to be resilient for the remainder of this year despite Fed rate cuts. This is because waves of risk aversion will also support the US dollar. Taking the above together we keep our gold price forecast for the end of 2019 at USD 1,400 per ounce, but we raise our forecast to USD 1,600 (from USD 1,500) for the end of 2020."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts a modest advance, no directional conviction
Trade tensions kept the greenback out of investors’ radar but the common currency held within familiar levels around 1.1200 as the Union doesn’t lack turmoil either.
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains, Brexit weighs
The Pound managed to gain some ground against the dollar, although the pair faltered at around 1.2100 as odds for a hard-Brexit remain high.
USD/JPY finds support near 105, recovery stays limited amid falling bond yields
Dismal Japanese data may exacerbate yen’s strength. US Treasury yields keep falling alongside equities in a risk-averse environment. USD/JPY could extend its decline toward the 104.20/30 price zone once below 105.00.
Yellow metal clings to 6-year highs above $1,500.00/oz
The risk-aversion mood keeps gold near 6-year highs. The yellow metal bulls will need to break above $1,510.16 a troy ounce to continue the march north towards 1,530.00 and 1,555.00 resistances.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.