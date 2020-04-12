Gold: Mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from $1,640.
  • Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread fears during Good Friday, Easter Monday holidays.
  • US stock futures mark risk-off with losses.
  • An absence of major data/events will keep virus updates on the driver’s seat.

While extending its recovery moves from $1,640, registered last Thursday, Gold prices remain 0.36% positive to $1,690 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion seems to take clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears amid an absence of major market players due to the holidays.

With more than 114,000 deaths, not to forget above 1.8 million cases, the pandemic has feared the global policymakers and pushes the rush to risk-safety. The recent drive up could have taken clues from the US data.

The world’s largest economy has toppled Italy to become the global epicenter of the deadly disease. As per the latest data, there are more than 20,000 deaths and above 530,000 cases in the US.

While US President Donald Trump shows readiness to counter the pandemic, the Federal Reserve policymakers, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is the latest, have raised fears of the economic downturn due to the epidemic.

To portray the risk-tone, the US S&P 500 Futures drop 1.12% to 2,748 by the press time whereas Dow futures also mark the losses of the same weight while flashing 23,330 as a quote at the time of writing.

Although the broad risk-off could keep gold prices on the bulls’ radar, an absence of major data and Easter Monday holidays in some of the key markets could keep prices in check.

Technical analysis

Buyers await a clear break above $1,700 to question the previous month high surrounding $1,703. Alternatively, an ascending trend line from March 20, currently near $1,680, could keep short-term declines limited.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1691.38
Today Daily Change 7.04
Today Daily Change % 0.42%
Today daily open 1684.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1587.32
Daily SMA50 1599.54
Daily SMA100 1556.37
Daily SMA200 1519.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1690.42
Previous Daily Low 1643.82
Previous Weekly High 1690.42
Previous Weekly Low 1609.15
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1672.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1655.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1626.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1608.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 1701.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday

AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday

With most markets off due to Easter Monday, including those from Australia, AUD/USD carries Friday’s dull trading to 0.6350 at the start of the week. Even so, the pair remains mildly positive amid the broad US dollar weakness.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Remains near mid-108.00 area amid coronavirus crisis

USD/JPY: Remains near mid-108.00 area amid coronavirus crisis

USD/JPY stays around 108.50 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. While the recent lack of market activity, due to the holidays at major bourses, seems to have limited the pair’s moves, coronavirus remains as the key challenge to the global markets.

USD/JPY News

WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ agreement, drops below $23.00

WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ agreement, drops below $23.00

WTI fails to cheer the oil output cut accord by the major producers as the black gold slips to $22.50, with an intraday low of $21.96, by the early Asian session on Monday. OPEC+ leaders agreed for 9.7 million barrels per day of production cuts.

Oil News

Week ahead: Will risk sentiment continue to improve?

Week ahead: Will risk sentiment continue to improve?

Risk sentiment has steadily improved the past week on tentative signs that the pandemic is slowing in U.S. and European hotspots, and bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive new lending programme for small companies.

Read more

Gold: Mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

Gold: Mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

While extending its recovery moves from $1,640, registered last Thursday, Gold prices remain 0.36% positive to $1,690 amid Monday’s Asian session. Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from $1,640. US stock futures mark risk-off with losses.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures