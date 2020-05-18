Gold makes sharp U-turn from multi-year highs, slumps to $1,730 area

Gold struggles to find demand as risk rally intensifies.

Wall Street surges higher after opening in positive territory.

Broad-based USD weakness helps XAU/USD limit its losses.

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,765 on Monday but fell sharply during the American trading hours. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,730, losing 0.7% on a daily basis.

Safe-haven assets lose interest on Monday

The risk rally at the start of the week seems to be weighing on the safe-haven demand and hurting gold. The positive results announced by Moderna, one of the leading biotech companies working on a coronavirus vaccine, on its first human trials seem to be the primary catalyst behind improving market sentiment.

Reflecting the risk-on market atmosphere, Wall Street's main indexes are posting decisive gains. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 3.75% as the top-performer.

Meanwhile, the greenback remains on the back foot as investors are shifting their focus to risk-sensitive major currencies such as the EUR, GBP and AUD. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained more than 1% last week, is now losing 0.7% on the day at 99.66.

Although the USD weakness is helping XAU/USD limit its downside for the time being, the pair could remain under pressure if Asian stocks carry the rally into a second straight day.

On Tuesday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be testifying before the US Senate Banking Committee.

Technical levels to watch for