Gold holds stable below $1275 level, FOMC minutes awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  A modest USD uptick prompts some fresh selling on Wednesday.
   •  The downside remains cushioned amid US-China trade tensions.
   •  Focus on Wednesday’s key release of the FOMC meeting minutes.

Gold failed to capitalize on the overnight late rebound from over two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.

A modest US Dollar pullback on Tuesday - led by a sharp intraday spike in the British Pound, underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity and helped stall the recent pullback from levels just above the key $1300 psychological mark.

The uptick lacked any strong follow-through, rather met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and remained capped in wake of some renewed USD strength, albeit the prevalent cautious mood amid the latest news on US-China trade seemed to limit the downside.

Adding to the recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions, the Trump administration was reported to blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm - Hikvision, and might also be considering cutting off the flow of vital American technology to as many as five Chinese companies.

The news weighed on investors' risk sentiment and extended some support to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status, though failed to provide any meaningful impetus ahead of Wednesday key release of minutes from the latest FOMC policy meeting, due later during the US session.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1273.64
Today Daily Change -1.17
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1274.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1283.08
Daily SMA50 1290.86
Daily SMA100 1296.82
Daily SMA200 1258.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 1297.8
Previous Daily Low 1269.65
Previous Weekly High 1311.8
Previous Weekly Low 1275.09
Previous Monthly High 1310.7
Previous Monthly Low 1265.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1280.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1287.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 1263.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 1252.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 1235.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 1291.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 1308.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 1320.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.

USD/JPY News

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed. 

Read more

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.

USD/JPY News

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed. 

Read more

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  