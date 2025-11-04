TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold remains under pressure amid firm US Dollar, cautious Fed outlook

  • Gold retreats after failing to hold above the $4,000 mark.
  • China’s VAT change cools retail demand, adding near-term pressure to Bullion.
  • Technically, XAU/USD shows neutral momentum as the 4-hour RSI hovers around 47, signaling consolidation.
Gold remains under pressure amid firm US Dollar, cautious Fed outlook
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) remains under pressure on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger US Dollar (USD) and a cautious tone from the Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading around $3,970, down nearly 1% on the day, after recovering modestly from an intraday low near $3,928.

Gold appears to be in a healthy consolidation phase following its correction from the record high of $4,381 reached on October 20. A pullback in global equities is helping to limit losses in Bullion, as the softening risk appetite offers some support to the metal. However, the upside remains limited amid reduced safe-haven flows and fading expectations of another Fed interest rate cut this year.

Nevertheless, the broader uptrend remains intact as persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainties continue to keep investors cautious. At the same time, the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown remains a drag on market sentiment.

Market movers: Traders reassess December rate cut odds after Fed remarks

  • China’s new Gold VAT rules prompted several state banks to halt physical Gold redemptions and new retail account openings, as authorities moved to cool speculative demand in the domestic bullion market. The revised policy, which cuts the VAT exemption on certain Gold transactions from 13% to 6%, is expected to temporarily curb retail buying and is likely to weigh on short-term demand from one of the biggest global buyers of physical Gold.
  • Fed officials offered mixed signals on Monday, with some emphasizing inflation risks while others highlighted a gradual cooling in the labor market. Fed Governor Lisa Cook said inflation remains above the 2% target and could stay elevated through next year due to tariff effects. However, she stressed the need for policy to remain “appropriately focused” to restore price stability. She added that the recent 25-basis-point rate cut was suitable given the rising downside risks to employment, but reiterated readiness to act forcefully if inflation proves more persistent.
  • Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he remains uneasy with front-loading rate cuts and views inflation as still “worrisome,” while Fed Governor Stephen Miran warned it is “a mistake to make conclusions about monetary policy from financial conditions alone.” Goolsbee noted the threshold for further easing is now higher than at the past two meetings, and Miran said the Fed could “get to neutral in a series of 50-basis-point cuts but does not need 75-basis-point cuts,” adding that policy has “passively tightened despite Fed cuts.”
  • Based on the latest Fed remarks, traders reassessed the outlook for a December rate cut as policymakers offered mixed signals. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign roughly a 70% probability of a 25 bps cut at the next meeting, down from 94% a week ago but slightly higher than 65% on Monday.
  • UBS said the recent pullback in Gold is likely temporary and maintained its forecast of $4,200 per ounce, with an upside scenario toward $4,700 if geopolitical or market risks intensify. The bank noted that “the much-anticipated correction has taken a breather,” adding that while fading price momentum triggered a second leg down in futures open interest, “underlying demand remains strong” and there is “no fundamental reason for the sell-off.”

Technical analysis: XAU/USD lacks momentum, consolidation persists below $4,000

Gold (XAU/USD) lacks clear directional momentum, trading within a narrow range just below the $4,000 mark. On the 4-hour chart, the metal faces immediate resistance at the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), which aligns closely with the $4,020-$4,050 zone — a former support-turned-resistance area.

A sustained move above this region could pave the way toward the 100-period SMA near $4,107, with follow-through buying potentially extending gains toward the $4,150 area.

On the downside, initial support lies at the intraday low of $3,928, followed by the $3,900 psychological level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart stands near 47, indicating a neutral bias and reinforcing the view of consolidation within the current range.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers