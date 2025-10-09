Gold (XAU/USD) trades around $4,021 on Thursday, down 0.50% on the day at the time of writing, yet comfortably holding above the key $4,000 psychological mark. The metal is consolidating after a sharp rally that sent it to a new all-time high of $4,059 on Wednesday, driven by strong safe-haven flows amid mounting political and geopolitical uncertainty.

The prolonged US government shutdown, now in its ninth day, continues to fuel market concerns. The deadlock in Congress is preventing the resumption of federal operations and disrupting the release of key economic data, starting with last Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The lack of visibility on the state of the US economy is complicating the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook and reinforcing expectations of imminent rate cuts.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing in a nearly 100% chance of a rate cut in October, followed by another move in December. This prospect is putting downward pressure on US Treasury yields and the US Dollar (USD), both of which support the price of Gold.

On the geopolitical front, tensions remain despite signs of short-term relief. US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire plan. While the announcement helped ease immediate concerns, analysts remain cautious about the sustainability of the truce, as the war in Ukraine and broader US-China tensions continue to weigh on global sentiment.

The combination of US political paralysis, a dovish shift in Fed expectations, and persistent safe-haven demand keeps Gold well supported near record highs.