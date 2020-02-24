Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark

- Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.
- Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors.
- Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early European session and climbed to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1685 region in the last hour.
Market concerns that the global economic growth could take a hit amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus were further fueled by reports of a sudden rise in the number of confirmed cases in the north of Italy.
Buying remains unabated
The weekend news rattled investors and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on the first day of a new trading week, which eventually boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
The flight to safety was evident from a sea of red across equity markets and reinforced by a slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which further played their part in driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
The precious metal added to its recent momentum and gained some strong follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session on Monday – also marking its seventh day of a positive move in the previous eight.
Meanwhile, some renewed US dollar buying interest, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity, did little to hinder the ongoing momentum to the highest level since January 2013.
With the coronavirus-led risk-off mood turning out to be an exclusive driver of the commodity's move up, bullish traders largely shrugged off extremely overbought conditions on short/medium-term charts.
Hence, an extension of the bullish trajectory, possibly towards reclaiming the $1700 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1643.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1643.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1582.32
|Daily SMA50
|1550.93
|Daily SMA100
|1515.19
|Daily SMA200
|1474.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1649.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1619.02
|Previous Weekly High
|1649.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1578.88
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1637.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1630.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1625.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1594.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1655.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1667.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1685.88
