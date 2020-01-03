Gold hits fresh multi-month tops, around $1545 region

- Middle East tension spurs demand for perceives safe-haven assets.
- A sharp fall in the US bond yields remained supportive of the move.
- Investors now eye US ISM PMI, FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus.
Gold continued scaling higher through the early European session on Friday and climbed to four-month tops, around the $1545 region in the last hour.
The precious metal built on its recent strong gains and gained some strong follow-through traction for the fourth consecutive session on the last trading day of the week amid reviving safe-haven demand. Escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East triggered a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade and provided a strong boost to traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
Gold benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions
Tensions in the Middle East intensified on reports that US airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general who led the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds force. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed that “severe retaliation” awaits those who killed the commander and raised prospects of a further escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The risk-off mood was evident from a sea of red across the global equity markets and reinforced by a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which further played their part in providing an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal. Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar price action did little to influence the dollar-denominated commodity or hinder the momentum to the highest level since September 5.
Moving ahead, Friday's release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session. The key focus, however, will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, which might play a key role in determining the commodity's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1543.4
|Today Daily Change
|15.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|1528.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1488.69
|Daily SMA50
|1480.73
|Daily SMA100
|1492.96
|Daily SMA200
|1422.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1531.31
|Previous Daily Low
|1517.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1477.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1525.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1522.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1519.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1511.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1505.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1533.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1539.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1548.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after major US-Iranian escalation, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured closer to 1.3100 amid Mid-East tensions, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.3150 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI is set to show ongoing contraction and Brexit speculation continues.
Forex Today: Fear grips markets as US kills top Iranian commander, ISM, FOMC awaited
The US killed Qassem Suleimani, a top Iranian commander, in Bahgdad's airport. Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, vowed "severe revenge." Global markets are selling off, and oil prices spiked higher.
WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport
Reports of a missile attack at a Baghdad airport hit the screens, with reports that seven pro-Iranian security officials had been killed. Oil prices spiked on supply concerns and at its high had rallied over 4%. Gold also followed suit.
USD/JPY struggles near 2-month lows, just above 108.00 handle
USD/JPY witnessed some heavy selling for the fifth straight session. Escalating geopolitical tensions boosted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Friday’s US ISM PMI print and FOMC minutes eyed for a fresh impetus.