Gold Futures: Scope for extra gains

In light of flash data from CME Group for Gold futures markets, traders added around 6.1K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, reaching the second build in a row. Volume, instead, shrunk by more than 192K contracts, reversing the previous build.
Gold faces the next target at $1,900
Thursday’s continuation of the rally in gold prices was amidst rising open interest, which remains supportive of extra gains to, initially, the $1,900 mark per ounce troy, where is located a minor hurdle at a Fibo retracement of the January-March drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs
GBP/USD pair remains subdued ahead of the key UK data, keeping its range below 1.4200. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks and Fed tapering anxiety weighs on the sentiment. UK Retail Sales are likely to see a massive jump on an annualized basis last month.
Gold extends bounce off $1,870 as traders embrace for PMIs
Gold (XAU/USD) trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data from EU, UK & US.
Cardano to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50D SMA on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200D SMA. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.