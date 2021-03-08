Gold Futures: Potential rebound in the pipeline

Open interest in Gold futures markets increased by around 5.3K contracts at the end of last week, reaching the second build in a row according to preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume advanced for the third consecutive session, this time by around 22.8K contracts.
Gold: Door open to a short-term recovery
Gold prices dropped to fresh YTD lows in the sub-$1,700 area, although managed to close the session with mild gains. The move was accompanied with rising open interest and volume and leave the door open to the continuation of the rebound in the very near-term. This idea is supported by the potential formation of a morning star condlestick (bullish reversal) pattern in the daily chart. That said, the next level of note on the upside emerges at the $1,760 zone (February 19 low)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls back to 1.19, reversing early gains
EUR/USD erases the early US stimulus-fuelled gains and recedes to 1.1900, as the Treasury yields remain elevated. The US-Eurozone growth divergence, oil rally could bode well for the greenback. The downside will likely gather pace if the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence disappoints.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 even as UK unlock begins, eyes on BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD stays depressed near three-week low above 1.3800. The UK aims for gradual exit to lockdown, covid-led deaths drop to the lowest since October. On the other side of Atlantic, US Senate passed $1.9 trillion stimulus, boosting the Treasury yields. Bailey awaited.
Gold’s recovery stalls below key $1715 barrier amid surging yields
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its recovery above $1700, having hit nine-month lows at $1687 on Friday. US Senate passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Saturday, which helped power the recovery in gold.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).