Gold Futures: Further gains remain on the cards

Open interest in Gold futures markets increased for the third session in a row on Wednesday, this time by nearly 3.5K contracts according to flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume advanced for the second straight session, now by around 51.8K contracts.
Gold still targets the $2000 mark
Gold prices are extending the choppy trading so far this week. Wednesday’s uptick was on the back of rising both open interest and volume, opening the door for the continuation of the uptrend in the short-term horizon. With that in mind, the $2,000 mark per ounce still emerges as the next relevant target for the yellow metal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
