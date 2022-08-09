Open interest in gold futures markets remained choppy and went up by nearly 1.1K contracts on Monday according to preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume, instead, shrank by around 69.7K contracts, reversing the previous day’s build.
Gold remains capped near $1,800
Prices of the ounce troy of gold faltered once again just below the key $1,800 mark at the beginning of the week. The daily uptick was on the back of rising open interest, which is supportive of further upside in the very near term. Hence, extra challenges of this key resistance region should remain well in place for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways around 1.0200 amid mixed mood
EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves in a tight range around 1.0200, as investors await US inflation data for a fresh direction. Subdued US dollar and yields offset the European gas crisis and recession fears.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2100 as UK politics battle sluggish USD
GBP/USD is keeping its advance below 1.2100 in early Europe. Impending concerns over the UK political vacuum and Brexit-led red tape weigh on cable. US dollar struggles as yields fail to recover ahead of the US inflation.
Gold struggle with 50 DMA set to continue ahead of US inflation
Gold price has failed to capitalize on the previous rebound, despite the sustained weakness in the US dollar and the Treasury yields. Bulls have rather turned cautious amid ongoing Chinese-Taiwan issue and ahead of the key US inflation data.
Bitcoin price at make-or-break point: $29,000 or $21,000?
Bitcoin price has shown a resurgence of bulls that have pushed it higher over the last 48 hours. However, this move could halt and reverse if certain resistance levels are not breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!