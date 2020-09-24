Gold Futures: Door open for extra downside

Traders increased their open interest positions for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by nearly 4K contracts in light of flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume prolonged the choppy performance and rose by 142.2K contracts.
Gold faces interim support at $1,825/oz
Gold prices remain on the defensive amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door to the continuation of the downtrend in the very near-term. That said, the next interim support emerges at the Fibo level (of the June-August rally) at $1,825.31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1650 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD trades steady around mid-1.1600, closer to two-month lows amid persistent US dollar's strength. The options market shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months. The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO to stall the sell-off.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.2700, eyes on Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD looks to extend its overnight consolidation phase around 1.2700 into Europe, having faded the recovery momentum near 1.2775 region. Coronavirus risks, dollar’s demand offset Brexit optimism. Eyes on BOE Bailey’s speech, US Jobless Claims and Powell’s testimony.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. Dollar's price is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
Forex Today: US dollar keeps shining as investors shun risk amid coronavirus, economic woes
The US dollar kept pushing higher, as investors preferred the safety bet to riskier assets amid downbeat market mood. Markit’s dismal Preliminary business activity data on both sides of the Atlantic underscored growing risks of the coronavirus resurgence.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.