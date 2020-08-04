Gold: Forays above $2000 to remain short-lived – Commerzbank

Gold has reached Commerzbank’s target of $1983. Strategists at the bank expect the yellow metal to experience some profit taking as forays above are seen short-lived. On the flip side, the 55-day ma at $1838 is a solid support.

Key quotes

“Gold has reached the top of its 49 year channel at $1983. It represents our long-term target. This should hold the initial test and provoke some profit-taking.”

“Forays above $2000 are expected to remain short-lived. Above $2000 we have a point and figure target of $2030 and a Fibonacci extension to $2088.”

“Support is offered by the 55-day ma at $1838 and the five-month uptrend at $1829. Below 1829 lies the $1765 May high. This guards the $1670 June low.”