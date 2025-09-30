- Gold prolongs its record-setting run and continues to draw support from a combination of factors.
- Geopolitical risks, fears of a US government shutdown and Fed rate cut bets underpin the bullion.
- Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and further benefit the non-yielding commodity.
Gold (XAU/USD) continues scaling new record highs during the Asian session on Tuesday and climbs beyond the $3,250 level amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, the risk of a potential US government shutdown underpins demand for the safe-haven bullion. Apart from this, firming expectations for further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) turn out to be another factor driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and consolidates its losses registered over the past two days on the back of the Fed's dovish outlook. This offers additional support to the Gold. The momentum seems unaffected by extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD pair remains to the upside. Traders now look to this week's US macro data, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for a fresh impetus.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls retain control amid Fed rate cut bets and sustained safe-haven demand
- The last-gasp meeting hosted by US President Donald Trump with top Republican and Democratic congressional leaders yielded no budget breakthrough. Vice President JD Vance said that a government shutdown is bound to happen as an impasse remains over the flow of funding.
- Russia said on Monday that its military was analysing whether the US would supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia. Russian officials added that such a move could trigger a steep escalation, keeping geopolitical risks in play and benefiting the bullion.
- Meanwhile, Trump said that the US was very close to securing peace in the Gaza war after releasing a 20-point plan. Trump also issued a warning to the Palestinian group Hamas that Israel will have the US's full backing to destroy the militant group if it rejects the peace deal.
- Trump signed a proclamation adjusting imports of timber, lumber, and derivative products into the US. This comes on top of a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products , 25% levies on imports of all heavy-duty trucks starting October 1, announced last week.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in a 90% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in October and a nearly 70% possibility for another rate cut in December. This keeps the US Dollar depressed and underpins the precious metal.
- Tuesday's US economic docket highlights JOLTS Job Openings data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, would drive the USD demand later during the North American session and drive the XAU/USD pair.
Gold uptrend remains uninterrupted; overbought RSI warrants caution for bullish traders
The overnight breakout through and close above the $3,800 round figure for the first time was seen as a fresh trigger for the XAU/USD bulls. A subsequent strength beyond the $3,850 level backs the case for a further appreciating move. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around the 80.00 mark and points to extremely overbought conditions. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any extension of the recent well-established uptrend witnessed over the past month or so.
On the flip side, any corrective pullback below the $3,850 resistance breakpoint could be seen as a buying opportunity near the $3,835-3,834 horizontal zone. Some follow-through selling could pave the way for a slide towards the $3,822 region, though the downside is more likely to remain cushioned near the $3,800 round figure. The latter might now act as a key pivotal point, which, if broken decisively, should pave the way for deeper losses.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped at 0.6600 ahead of RBA policy decision
AUD/USD is consolidating gains below the 0.6600 mark in Tuesday's Asian trading. The Aussie fails to benefit from the mostly upbeat China PMI data as traders opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the RBA policy decision. The RBA is widely expected to leave the key rate unchanged at 3.6% in September.
Gold eyes best month in 14 years as US government shutdown looms
Gold flirts with record highs at around the $3,850 level early Tuesday, heading for the best month in 14 years. With the third quarter of 2025 and the month of September drawing to a close, Gold has gained as much as 12% during the month, with buyers capitalizing on a sustained rush to safety amid a looming partial government shutdown in the United States (US).
USD/JPY defends gains above 148.50 after BoJ’s Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY defends the 148.50 level and now appears to have stalled its retracement from a nearly two-month peak reached last Friday. The BoJ Summary of Opinions released this Tuesday adds to the rate-hike uncertainty, which, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the Japanese Yen and lends support to the pair.
Bitcoin stabilizes above $114,000 amid government shutdown concerns and anticipation for 'Uptober'
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $114,000 on Monday despite a previous week of consolidation, with prices dipping to $109,000 into the weekend. The rebound reflects a positive — though cautious — sentiment from investors ahead of a seasonally bullish month of October, as markets anticipate the release of the US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data on Friday.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.