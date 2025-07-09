- Gold price extends losses as US yields rise, EU-US trade talks progress.
- Fed Minutes may serve as an additional threat to the safe-haven bullion as investors look for clues on when interest rates may be lowered.
- XAU/USD tests the lower bound of the symmetrical triangle pattern as bearish momentum builds.
Gold (XAU/USD) is extending its decline on Wednesday for a second consecutive day as the US Dollar (USD) and US Treasury yields firm ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is rising to its highest level in two weeks, pushing XAU/USD below $3,300 at the time of writing.
The upcoming release of the FOMC Minutes from the June meeting is expected to shed light on the Fed’s internal debate over the path of monetary policy.
In June, the central bank opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 4.25% to 4.50%, citing a resilient labor market and lingering inflation pressures.
Last week’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report reinforced that outlook, showing continued strength in employment and reducing expectations for a near-term rate cut. As a result, yields have firmed across the curve, further strengthening the USD and weighing on Gold.
Gold typically shares an inverse relationship with the US Dollar and interest rates. When yields rise, interest-bearing assets become more attractive relative to Gold, which does not offer a yield. This dynamic has continued to pressure bullion in recent sessions.
Trade prospects and tariff extension dampen Gold’s short-term appeal
Letters outlining the reciprocal tariff rates that the Trump administration aims to impose on imports to the US continue to be sent to trading partners of the World’s largest economy.
This has reignited concerns over the potential economic implications of the levy increase.
The latest news that the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) are making progress in trade talks has provided additional support for the Greenback.
However, with the new rates expected to take effect from August, the three-week extension has increased the hopes that more trade deals between the US and its major counterparts could be announced. This has weakened the short-term appeal of bullion.
Daily digest market movers: Gold hinges on Fed outlook and trade policy
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 62.9% probability for a 25-basis-point rate cut in September. So far this year, the Fed has maintained interest rates within the 4.25%-4.50% range, supported by a resilient labour market.
- Meanwhile, President Trump continues to criticize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. On Tuesday, Trump called for his “Immediate resignation”. On Truth Social, Trump stated, “Rates should have been cut months ago. The only reason they’re not is because Powell doesn’t want me to win.” These remarks reflect Trump's long-standing frustration with Powell, which began during his first term and has intensified as monetary policy remains tight.
- On tariffs, the Trump Administration has hinted at imposing a 50% tariff rate on Copper imports to the US and a potential 200% levy on pharmaceutical products.
- At a Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday, Trump reiterated that there would be no further extension to the fresh tariff deadline on August 1. “Everybody has to pay. And the incentive is that they have the right to deal in the United States. ”Trump wrote on Truth Social that “TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change.”
- On Monday, 14 letters were sent to countries, including Japan and South Korea, outlining the fresh tariff rate. On Tuesday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC that an additional 15 -20 letters were scheduled to be sent to global leaders by Wednesday.
- Trump also threatened BRICS with an additional 10 % tariff. BRICS nations collaborate on various issues, including trade, investment, finance, and sustainable development. They aim to increase their influence in global economic and political affairs. The bloc also holds annual summits to discuss and coordinate strategies for mutual support and growth.
Gold technical analysis: XAU/USD bears take control below $3,300
Gold (XAU/USD) is under renewed pressure on Wednesday, with the price threatening the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
The daily candle is trading just beneath the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,292 of the April rally, which has served as a key short-term support level over recent weeks.
Gold (XAU/USD) daily chart
A sustained move below this level could expose Gold to further losses, targeting the 50% Fibo level at $3,228, followed by $3,164.
On the upside, resistance is aligned at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,321 and the 20-day SMA at $3,345.
The 23.6% retracement level is providing an additional barrier of resistance at $3,372, with a move higher opening the door for the $3,400 round number.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding near 44, reinforcing the emergence of bearish momentum.
The metal’s failure to hold above its moving averages and the triangle apex favour downside continuation, unless bulls can convincingly gain traction above $3,345.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.20%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.19%
|-0.08%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|-0.20%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|-0.17%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.14%
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|0.06%
|-0.00%
|0.17%
|-0.00%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|0.08%
|0.12%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1700 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.1700 on Wednesday. The Euro weakens against the Greenback as renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump unsettle markets. Traders await the FOMC Minutes, which will be released later in the American session.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3600 as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD struggles to find a foothold and trades marginally lower on the day below 1.3600. The cautious market mood, due to the uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy, helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its peers and limits the pair's upside.
Gold slumps below $3,300 on persistent USD strength
Gold continues to stretch lower and trades below $3,300 after losing about 1% on rising US Treasury bond yields on Tuesday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD on Wednesday as markets await FOMC Minutes and the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Ethereum security revolution coming? Vitalik Buterin drops bold proposal
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed an improvement to the blockchain to boost Ether’s network security. Buterin plans to cap each Ethereum transaction at 16.77 million gas and reduce the risk of attacks on the blockchain. Ethereum could see a boost in its security if there is a lower risk of Denial of Service (DoS attack) and the stability of the chain is improved.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.