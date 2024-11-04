- Gold is up a quarter of a percent at the start of the week as the US Dollar slides lower.
- Gold, which is priced predominantly in USD, gets a lift from the Trump trade unwinding
- The US presidential election is too close to call, hedge funds are still long Gold and Iran saber-rattling boosts haven demand.
Gold (XAU/USD) makes a half-baked recovery to trade in the $2,740s on Monday amid a weakening US Dollar (USD), which helps Gold rise since the precious metal is mostly priced and traded in USD. This, and continued safe-haven demand from geopolitical risk, as well as the effect of long positioning by trend-following hedge funds, are all supporting Gold’s tepid bounce from within a familiar range stretching from around $2,709 to $2,759.
Gold rises as USD falls on “Trump trade” unwind
Gold gains a lift from a weakening US Dollar (USD) as traders reduce bets that former President Donald Trump will win the US presidential election. The Greenback rose during October as it was expected Trump’s inflationary policies would keep interest rates high in the US, increasing foreign capital inflows.
However, from the odds favoring a Trump come-back prior to the weekend, these have now moderated to “a coin toss-up”, according to election guru Nate Silver, and this uncertainty is further underpinning Gold price.
Speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could slash US interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) (0.50%) after the election, in the event of undue market volatility, as a “picker-upper”, could also be a potential factor supporting Gold price, since lower interest rates make the non-interest paying asset more attractive to investors.
This, and the news that Iran is planning to mount another attack on Israel in response to last month’s bombings, is adding to the geopolitical risk quotient. On Saturday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told a student gathering that the US and Israel "will definitely receive a crushing response," according to the BBC.
Data from futures and options exchanges in the Commitment of Trader (COT) report is pointing to continued large trend-following trades from hedge funds, who have been chasing the rally higher. Whilst there has been a slight increase in shorts, according to Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, the weight of the trade remains long.
Technical Analysis: Gold back in a familiar range
Gold is edging higher on Monday from within the confines of its old range, stretching between $2,709 and $2,759.
Despite the sharp pullback at the end of last week, the precious metal remains in an overall uptrend on all time frames (short, medium and long), which, given the technical principle that “the trend is your friend,” tilts the odds in favor of more upside.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
A break above the $2,790 all-time high would probably lead to a move up to resistance at $2,800 (whole number and psychological number), followed by $2,850.
A deeper pullback, on the other hand, would find support at $2,709, the floor of the range. The overall uptrend, however, might well resume thereafter.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds recovery gains near 1.0900 after EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest upswing to near 1.0900 in the European session on Monday. The pair holds the recovery on sustained US Dollar weakness, led by the US presidential election uncertainty. Encouraging EU Sentix data fails to provide any boost to the Euro.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.3000
GBP/USD is falling from 1.3000 in the European session on Monday, reversing the upswing. The US Dollar pauses downside, despite a risk-on market mood. Mounting tensions ahead of Tuesday's US presidential elections and Fed rate cut expectations could cap the pair's retreat.
Gold price treads water below $2,750 amid US election uncertainty
Gold price is on the defensive below $2,750 in European trading on Monday, erasing the early gains. The downside, however, appears elusive amid the US presidential election risks and the ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions.
Three fundamentals for the week: Toss up US election, BoE and Fed promise a roller coaster week Premium
Harris or Trump? The world is anxious to know the result of the November 5 vote – and may have to wait long hours for the outcome. Markets will also respond to the composition of Congress. The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve will enter the fray afterward.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.