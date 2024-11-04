Gold is up a quarter of a percent at the start of the week as the US Dollar slides lower.

Gold, which is priced predominantly in USD, gets a lift from the Trump trade unwinding

The US presidential election is too close to call, hedge funds are still long Gold and Iran saber-rattling boosts haven demand.

Gold (XAU/USD) makes a half-baked recovery to trade in the $2,740s on Monday amid a weakening US Dollar (USD), which helps Gold rise since the precious metal is mostly priced and traded in USD. This, and continued safe-haven demand from geopolitical risk, as well as the effect of long positioning by trend-following hedge funds, are all supporting Gold’s tepid bounce from within a familiar range stretching from around $2,709 to $2,759.

Gold rises as USD falls on “Trump trade” unwind

Gold gains a lift from a weakening US Dollar (USD) as traders reduce bets that former President Donald Trump will win the US presidential election. The Greenback rose during October as it was expected Trump’s inflationary policies would keep interest rates high in the US, increasing foreign capital inflows.

However, from the odds favoring a Trump come-back prior to the weekend, these have now moderated to “a coin toss-up”, according to election guru Nate Silver, and this uncertainty is further underpinning Gold price.

Speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could slash US interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) (0.50%) after the election, in the event of undue market volatility, as a “picker-upper”, could also be a potential factor supporting Gold price, since lower interest rates make the non-interest paying asset more attractive to investors.

This, and the news that Iran is planning to mount another attack on Israel in response to last month’s bombings, is adding to the geopolitical risk quotient. On Saturday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told a student gathering that the US and Israel "will definitely receive a crushing response," according to the BBC.

Data from futures and options exchanges in the Commitment of Trader (COT) report is pointing to continued large trend-following trades from hedge funds, who have been chasing the rally higher. Whilst there has been a slight increase in shorts, according to Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, the weight of the trade remains long.

Technical Analysis: Gold back in a familiar range

Gold is edging higher on Monday from within the confines of its old range, stretching between $2,709 and $2,759.

Despite the sharp pullback at the end of last week, the precious metal remains in an overall uptrend on all time frames (short, medium and long), which, given the technical principle that “the trend is your friend,” tilts the odds in favor of more upside.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

A break above the $2,790 all-time high would probably lead to a move up to resistance at $2,800 (whole number and psychological number), followed by $2,850.

A deeper pullback, on the other hand, would find support at $2,709, the floor of the range. The overall uptrend, however, might well resume thereafter.