- Gold rallies $90 this week as the US Dollar weakens amid rising trade tensions and geopolitical risks.
- Fed’s Daly says policy is still restrictive; neutral rate may be rising, echoing Powell’s hawkish tone.
- Traders focus on key US data next week: Flash PMIs, Durable Goods, and final Consumer Sentiment.
Gold prices are set to end the week on a positive note, up by over 2.79% as the precious metal enjoyed a $90 US Dollar (USD) rally due to the latter weakness sponsored by uncertainty about global trade. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,326.
XAU/USD holds at $3,326 after hitting ATH of $3,358; real yields rise but long weekend profit-taking caps rally
European and US markets are closed due to a long Easter weekend, so news flows are light. San Francisco Federal Reserve (Fed) President Mary Daly crossed the wires and said that the economy is in a good place, though some sectors are slowing down. She added that policy remains restrictive in good place, exerting downward pressure on inflation, and added that neutral rates “may be rising.”
Bullion prices dropped after hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $3,358 as traders booked profits due to the long weekend. Wednesday’s hawkish speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell capped the precious metal advance, even though uncertainty over US trade policies and geopolitical risks may underpin Gold prices.
Yields rose, with the US 10-year T-note yield rising five basis points to 4.333%. US real yields, which are calculated by the yield of the nominal note minus inflation expectations, climb five bps to 2.163%, a headwind for Gold prices.
Next week, the US economic docket will be packed by a flurry of Fed speakers, S&P Global Flash PMIs, Durable Goods Orders and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment final reading.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold's uptrend remains intact despite Thursday’s pullback below the $3,330 mark. As prices recover some earlier losses, the lack of downside follow-through suggests limited acceptance of lower levels, keeping the door open for further gains.
Momentum-wise, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains overbought but not yet at the extreme 80 level. However, a mean-reversion move could be on the horizon with the RSI turning lower.
In that case, initial support lies at $3,300, followed by the April 16 low at $3,229. On the upside, a break above $3,350 could set up a test of the year-to-date (YTD) high, with the next target at $3,400.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1350 on Easter Friday
EUR/USD enters a consolidation phase above 1.1350 on Friday as the trading action remains subdued, with major markets remaining closed in observance of the Easter Holiday. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced it cut key rates by 25 bps, as expected.
GBP/USD fluctuates below 1.3300, looks to post weekly gains
After setting a new multi-month high near 1.3300 earlier in the week, GBP/USD trades in a narrow band at around 1.32700 on Friday and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. Markets turn quiet on Friday as trading conditions thin out on Easter Holiday.
Gold ends week with impressive gains above $3,300
Gold retreated slightly from the all-time high it touched at $3,357 early Thursday but still gained more than 2% for the week after settling at $3,327. The uncertainty surrounding US-China trade relations caused markets to adopt a cautious stance, boosting safe-haven demand for Gold.
How SEC-Ripple case and ETF prospects could shape XRP’s future
Ripple consolidated above the pivotal $2.00 level while trading at $2.05 at the time of writing on Friday, reflecting neutral sentiment across the crypto market.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.