- The overnight downtick remained limited amid a subdued USD demand.
- A sharp intraday slide in the US bond yields extended additional support.
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1489 region.
Following an early tick lower to near one-week lows, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and recovered a part of the previous session's modest downtick. The US President Donald Trump's overnight comments raised hopes for a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes and weighed on the precious metal's safe-haven demand.
Cautious mood helped gain some traction
However, a combination of supporting factors helped limit any follow-through selling, rather attracted some fresh dip-buying interest. A subdued US Dollar demand, amid firming expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates further at its upcoming meeting on October 29-30, was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity - Gold.
This coupled with a sharp intraday fall in the US Treasury Yields, possibly in the back of a softer mood around equity markets, further underpinned the non-yielding yellow metal and remained supportive of the intraday uptick. The commodity remained well within a near two-week-old trading range, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
There isn't any major market-moving US economic data due for release on Tuesday and hence, the broader market risk sentiment, coupled with the USD price dynamics might continue to act as key drivers of any meaningful intraday momentum.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1488.44
|Today Daily Change
|3.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1484.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1495.88
|Daily SMA50
|1506.34
|Daily SMA100
|1456.22
|Daily SMA200
|1376.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1495.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1481.91
|Previous Weekly High
|1497.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1477.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1487.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1490.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1479.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1473.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1465.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1492.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1500.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1505.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
